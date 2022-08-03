<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Tactical units, crisis negotiators stand down after well-being check on man in Cheshire

MSP Units parked at Cheshire Barracks

Units returned to the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks Wednesday after performing a well-being check on a man who was believed to be at risk of self-harm. 

 MATT MARTINEZ — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

CHESHIRE — Several units from the Massachusetts State Police performed a well-being check on a man in Cheshire after a social media post led them to believe the man was armed and planned to hurt himself.

At 9:15 a.m., officers at the MSP Cheshire Barracks were alerted by a mental health professional familiar with the man about the post, which indicated he might shoot himself.

The barracks dispatched patrol units, tactical units and crisis negotiators to the scene.

After responders made contact, it was determined that the man did not intend to harm himself and had not committed any crimes. Mental health professionals followed up afterward.

David Procopio, director of media communications for the Massachusetts State Police, said the response was typical based on the information provided.

The situation was resolved by around 1 p.m., he said.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

