Newly retired Williamstown sergeant will drop his retaliation complaint against the town

WILLIAMSTOWN — The bias complaint a police sergeant filed last month against Williamstown will be withdrawn, his attorney said Tuesday, in light of his resignation this week.

Scott E. McGowan plans to drop the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination complaint, attorney David A. Russcol said.

McGowan agreed to leave his job, cutting short a disciplinary action that was expected to result in his termination. McGowan, 46, had been on paid administrative leave since March 1, as the town investigated alleged misconduct reported last winter to officials by all rank-and-file members of the department.

Officers in the department were told Monday that McGowan would not be returning to the force.

Russcol said McGowan opted to retire to halt a protracted legal fight. The statement called McGowan “a dedicated law enforcement officer and civil servant.”

“Sgt. McGowan came to believe that continuing the legal disputes with the Town of Williamstown would not be in anyone’s best interests,” the statement said.

McGowan began those disputes with a 2019 filing with the anti-bias commission, alleging racial and sexual harassment within the small police department — conduct that fellow officers, in their joint letter to town officials, said the sergeant had joined and encouraged.

In August 2020, Russcol represented McGowan in a federal civil lawsuit filed against the town and its officials, an action that echoed grievances in the first MCAD complaint. McGowan dropped the lawsuit last December, then filed a second MCAD complaint Oct. 18, claiming the town’s move to terminate his employment was a form of retaliation.

Interim Town Manager Charles T. Blanchard has not yet commented on McGowan's departure, which follows two disciplinary hearings that were scheduled and postponed last month. Blanchard said in September he planned to act on the town's investigation into McGowan before his appointment expired this fall.

Looking forward, Russcol’s statement said McGowan “is delighted to move ahead with his many future career opportunities.”

The statement portrayed McGowan as a selfless investigator who helped bring justice to crime victims over a two-decade career.

“Sgt. McGowan does have one foremost sadness leaving law enforcement,” the statement said. “And that is the permanent bond he formed with the many survivors of serious crimes that remains unbroken today. Sgt. McGowan understood law enforcement was more than stopping a car for speeding, and real police work was truly helping individuals who were victimized get justice.”