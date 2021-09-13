NORTH ADAMS — A student at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has been arrested and banned from campus after police say he made threats on social media targeting residence halls.
Joseph Caso, 18, is facing a felony charge of threats of a deadly weapon and disruption of school or public building and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, the MCLA Police Department sent out an alert asking the school community to shelter in place after the threats were made on social media, MCLA police said in a Facebook post.
Police responded to the Berkshire Towers and began interviewing a person of interest. The shelter-in-place alert was lifted around 1:25 a.m.
Caso was released on bail and scheduled to appear in Northern Berkshire District Court at 8:30 a.m. Monday. He has been placed on an interim suspension and is banned from campus until further notice, police said.