MCLA student facing felony charge for allegedly assaulting a student by pouring bleach under their dorm room door

NORTH ADAMS — An afternoon that started with watching movies in their dorm room ended with a visit to urgent care for an MCLA student who had inhaled fumes from bleach allegedly poured under the door by another student.
Police allege that Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts student Naomi Antoine, 18, poured bleach under a dorm room door at Hoosac Hall in late October, which sent a student to urgent care with a lung infection, according to a criminal complaint filed by MCLA police in Northern Berkshire District Court in late November. Antoine