Meghan Marohn's death sparks a new mystery at the trailhead in Lee where her car was found

LEE — Meghan Marohn’s family and friends are still waiting to learn the manner and cause of her death after someone stumbled upon her remains roughly two months ago in the Berkshires.

The uncertainty about what happened to the New York state teacher and poet has fueled speculation and, now, another mystery — who is leaving notes at the trailhead where her car was found?

And did someone really install a trail camera at Longcope Park in South Lee to “catch” people removing the flyers noting Marohn’s disappearance?

Moreover, did someone later steal that trail camera, placed “150 feet straight in,” as one note on the back of an envelope alleges?

“Whoever stole the trail cam 150 yards straight in. IM COMING FOR YOU! scum,” it says.

“I have no idea,” said Marohn’s brother, Peter Naple, when asked about the flyers, the notes and the trailcam. “I’m pretty much out in the cold right now."

Naple is referring to the grief-laden waiting he's had to do since Marohn, who was 42, disappeared in March. Marohn had checked in at The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge for a respite from emotional distress, she had said. Her Subaru was later found at the trailhead.

Naple also has not received word from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner about how his sister died — a waiting period the office's website indicates is typical. Most reports are completed in 90 days, according to the site. It's been nearly two months since the medical examiner's office announced that the remains were Marohn's.

Regarding the trailhead mystery, Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis said no one has filed a police report about a stolen trail camera.

Longcope is a public park owned by the town, he added. It's popular with hunters, who have installed trail cameras as well as tree stands.

Some officers who are investigating Marohn's death have noticed the notes at the trailhead, DeSantis said.

"But they have nothing to do with the investigation," he said. "They're just random notes. I think people have a different perception of how long flyers should be up."

It is unclear when someone placed the now-faded flyers and subsequent notes on a wooden signpost that marks the park’s trailhead loop. A stone and a pinecone hold the envelope in place on top of a folded flyer.

A reader who sometimes walks his dog at the park saw the original note about how trail cameras had been installed to find the person who allegedly was stealing the notices about Marohn’s disappearance. The footage would be given to police, it said.

The note on the envelope had been there for about a week to nine days, said the reader, who asked that his identity not be published given the threatening tone of the notes.

Marohn was last seen March 27 in Stockbridge and Lee. Her disappearance and death still has some residents uneasy, and the mystery has gripped the Berkshires and beyond.

Marohn's friends said she had confided that she had been stalked, fueling speculation of foul play. Authorities have ruled that out since early in the investigation, but did not provide further comment as time went on.

The remains of Marohn, a street poet and longtime educator, were found in a heavily wooded area off Fox Drive not far from the trailhead off Church Street. A resident on that street saw her 2019 Subaru Impreza parked there during an ice storm. When it remained two days later, he found it unlocked and called police. Law enforcement combed the area, while family and friends continued their own search for months.