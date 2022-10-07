It's been nearly five weeks since Meghan Marohn's remains were identified. Officials still don't know how she died

LEE — Nearly five weeks after Meghan Marohn’s remains were identified after being found in the woods, state officials say they still do not know how she died.

The manner and cause of Marohn’s death is still pending, according to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, responding Wednesday to an inquiry.

Family, friends and Berkshire residents continue to clamor for information about what happened to Marohn, though investigators have said from the beginning that they did not have evidence to suspect foul play.

Marohn's brother, Peter Naple, said Friday he hasn't received word either about how his sister died.

Marohn, 42, a school teacher and poet living in Delmar, N.Y., was reported missing on March 29, several days after checking into The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge.

Soon after, a resident found her unlocked car at the Longcope Park trailhead the day an ice storm clutched the area. Police began a massive search.

Someone passing through a heavily wooded area off Fox Drive found her remains on Sept. 2 not far from Longcope. Three days later authorities confirmed the remains were hers.

From the beginning, police did not believe someone had harmed Marohn, and declined comment in recent months about details of the investigation.

Marohn had gone to Stockbridge for a respite after an emotional upset related to her teaching job at the Shaker High School in Latham, N.Y., her brother previously told The Eagle.

Later a friend wrote an article about how she had told friends a man had been stalking her.

The case has gripped people across the country, and sparked a range of speculation, as well as news reports from national outlets like NBC’s Dateline.