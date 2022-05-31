Mental health competency hearing ordered for accused Clarksburg murderer, William Gingerich Jr.

NORTH ADAMS — A competency hearing will be held to determine whether the suspect in the February homicide of a 71-year-old North County contractor is fit to stand trial.

In seeking the hearing for William Gingerich Jr., defense attorney William O'Neil cited what he said was his 36-year-old client's history of mental illness and treatment.

"I have concerns about whether he'll be able to assist me in preparing a defense at this present time," O'Neil told The Eagle.

Gingerich is accused of murdering Dennis Bernardi, a Berkshire County native and Drury High School graduate who built homes in the region. Those who knew Bernardi said he had given Gingerich work and a place to stay on his property in Clarksburg.

A mental health hearing has been scheduled for June 17 at 9 a.m. in Northern Berkshire District Court.

Questions had been raised about Gingerich's competency after he was implicated in a June 2020 assault involving a dangerous weapon in North Adams, which left a man with a bloodied wound to his head.

According to the digitized docket associated with that 2020 case, the court found Gingerich incompetent to stand trial on Nov. 16, 2020, and ordered him committed to the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital for examination. Records show that a report that was not publicly available was prepared by the facility. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office dismissed the case the following month, and Gingerich was discharged from custody.

After a hearing May 16, the court allowed a defense request to view and photograph the crime scene related to the homicide — Bernardi's Clarksburg home. The filing said Bernardi's body was discovered in the basement.

O'Neil wrote that he sought the order after Bernardi's family, through the DA's office, indicated they "will not allow me or my investigator access to the victim's home in the absence of a court order."

O'Neil wrote that prosecutors confirmed that Gingerich "lived on the premises" of Bernardi's Middle Road property "in a location adjacent to the home."

Police found Bernardi dead Feb. 23 while conducting a well-being check. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death was homicide, and authorities obtained a warrant for Gingerich's arrest. Authorities arrested him days later in the western New York town of Lewiston, north of Buffalo, along the Canadian border.

Gingerich pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and kidnapping in March. The DA's office received a court order to seal the police report associated with the case until September. Gingerich is being held at the Berkshire County House of Correction.

Those close to Bernardi, a carpenter and contractor, described him hardworking, giving and quick to help those who needed a hand.

The 2020 assault and battery

On June 15, 2020, North Adams police were dispatched to a home on Prospect Street. When officers arrived at the residence, a man was holding the back of his head and "blood was running down the back of his neck," according to a report written by North Adams Police Officer Matthew Meranti.

The bloodied man told police he was inside his home when he heard his dog barking from his fence-enclosed yard. He said he looked out a window and saw a man, who police later identified as Gingerich, reach over the fence and "hit" his dog, according to the report.

The man went downstairs and began arguing with Gingerich. He told police he ultimately punched Gingerich in the face, the report states. Gingerich hit the man back, but was holding a "multi-tool" in his hand and "struck him in the back of the neck."

The man and his brother "fought back" before Gingerich took off running toward Wesleyan Street.

Police searched for the suspect, and received a description from a neighbor who said he was often seen walking up and down the street.

Police found and arrested Gingerich near Liberty and North Holden streets. Officer Meranti said that Gingerich admitted he got into an altercation on Prospect Street after a dog barked at him.

"He approached the dog to 'call the dog' ... this is when [the alleged victim] came out of the house and confronted Gingerich," Meranti said in his report.

Gingerich's mother has previously told The Eagle that her son had received a diagnosis of schizophrenia.