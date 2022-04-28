Family of Miguel Estrella awaits ‘independent’ report into his fatal shooting by Pittsfield police

PITTSFIELD — Family members of the man shot and killed March 25 by Pittsfield police say they await an “independent” investigation from the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, hoping for a fuller picture of the Friday night Miguel Estrella lost his life.

On Wednesday, the Pittsfield Police Department released a preliminary finding that the officer who shot Estrella complied with police rules and procedures.

The family declined a request from The Eagle to comment on the police department’s report. “We are eagerly awaiting the independent review,” the family said in a statement Thursday.

The comments, from Estrella’s older sister, Elina, and mother, Marisol, cited hopes that the DA’s review, still being conducted in coordination with its in-house state police unit, will provide a fuller picture of the circumstances of the shooting.

On that night, Pittsfield police were called twice to Estrella’s address, at 279 Onota St., by 911 reports of a man in distress.

“We also remain eager to hear details that have not been released that are part of that investigation,” the Estrellas said Thursday, “including the 911 calls, witness interviews and police reports. Given that the investigation continues, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer said Wednesday she views the PPD report as "an important first step and understanding what happened that evening," but declined to comment on its findings, in part because the case is "a potential legal matter."

The Pittsfield police Force Investigation Team found that Officer Nicholas Sondrini followed “use of force guidelines” and that Estrella had posed an immediate threat when he reportedly came at an officer “at a fast pace” with a raised knife.

Sondrini fired twice into Estrella’s chest after police say repeated efforts to stop him with less-lethal means failed — and after officers had backed 120 feet away from Estrella, and into Onota Street traffic.

“Recognizing this [imminent] deadly threat within a few feet of his position, Officer Sondrini fired 2 rounds from his firearm, striking Mr. Estrella with both rounds,” the report states.

“On the basis of the preliminary FIT report, Officer Sondrini’s Taser deployment and subsequent use of his firearm in response to a perceived imminent deadly threat is in compliance with all relevant department policies, training guidelines, statutory requirements, and use of force guidelines,” the report says.

Elina and Marisol Estrella said in their statement Thursday that they continue to mourn.

“Our family and loved ones continue to grieve over the tragic loss of our beloved Miguel, who was a kind, caring and compassionate man who loved his family, friends and community,” the Estrellas said in the statement. “We appreciate all of the many well-wishes and support we continue to receive in this troubling time.”

In a statement, the Pittsfield Police Department extended “sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Estrella.”

No release date has been set for the DA’s report, though Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington has called for work to be expedited.

Harrington said in an interview shortly after the shooting that her office would make available not only its findings into the circumstances of the fatal shooting but documentation gathered during the probe, including forensic reports, 911 call transcripts, witness interviews and video gathered.

"When that investigation is completed, all of the materials that we review will be subject to public records requests and will be available to the public," Harrington said at the time. “We want this to be a very transparent process.