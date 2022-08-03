<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield Police release new photos in hopes of finding missing 69-year-old man

Image from PPD Facebook

This photo was initially included in a Facebook post from the Pittsfield Police Department seeking information on the whereabouts of Lee Walter Meisenheimer, who has been missing since July 13. 

 Photo provided by the Pittsfield Police Department
Recent photo of Lee Walter Meisenheimer

The Pittsfield Police Department released the most recent photo of a missing man, Lee Walter Meisenheimer. They have been searching for Meisenheimer since July 13. 
Another recent photo of Lee Walter Meisenheimer

This photo is one of the most recent photos available of Lee Walter Meisenheimer, who has been missing since July 13 according to the Pittsfield Police Department. 

The Pittsfield Police Department has released new photos of a Pittsfield man, hoping to get help in locating him. 

Lt. John Soules said 69-year-old Lee Walter Meisenheimer was last seen by family July 13, but was then spotted at a local bank July 19. He is known to frequent grocery stores and the Walmart in the Coltsville neighborhood.

Meisenheimer is described as a white male with salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes. Soules said some reports have indicated he may be confused.

It is unclear when Meisenheimer left his home. Soules said Meisenheimer does not have many immediate family members, which has made it difficult for authorities to put together a timeline for his disappearance.

He does not have a social media presence and police do not believe he is carrying a cell phone. Police do know the location of his car, and do not believe he has access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

