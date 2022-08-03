Pittsfield Police release new photos in hopes of finding missing 69-year-old man

The Pittsfield Police Department has released new photos of a Pittsfield man, hoping to get help in locating him.
Lt. John Soules said 69-year-old Lee Walter Meisenheimer was last seen by family July 13, but was then spotted at a local bank July 19. He is known to frequent grocery stores and the Walmart in the Coltsville neighborhood.
Meisenheimer is described as a white male with salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes. Soules said some reports have indicated he may be confused.
It is unclear when Meisenheimer left his home. Soules said Meisenheimer does not have many immediate family members, which has made it difficult for authorities to put together a timeline for his disappearance.
He does not have a social media presence and police do not believe he is carrying a cell phone. Police do know the location of his car, and do not believe he has access to a vehicle.
Anyone with information can contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.