<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mistrial declared in Joseph Thompson's vehicular homicide case after bus carrying jurors crashes in Pittsfield

Two policer officers stand at the entrance to BFAIR

North Adams Police officers Sgt. Preston Kelly and Lt. Anthony Beverly wait Monday at Church and Ashland streets in North Adams for the expected visit by jurors at the scene of the fatal 2018 crash. The bus carrying the jurors was involved in a crash in Pittsfield, prompting a mistrial.

PITTSFIELD — A bus that was carrying jurors to visit the scene of a fatal 2018 collision was involved in a crash Monday, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial in the case against former Mass MoCA Director Joseph Thompson.

Two people suffered injuries that police said were not life threatening.

The 'odd couple' that made Mass MoCA fly (copy)

A judge declared a mistrial in the vehicular homicide case against Joseph Thompson, former director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, after a truck crashed Monday afternoon into the bus that was carrying jurors to view the scene of the 2018 collision at the center of the trial. 

Thompson, the longtime director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, was facing a charge of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in the July 20, 2018, crash in which motorcyclist Steven Fortier died

The jurors were seated to hear the case Monday morning in Central Berkshire District Court, and were loaded into a bus to transport them to the area of Church and Ashland streets in North Adams for an official view of the crash site. Also on board were two assistant district attorneys, two defense lawyers, Judge Jennifer Tyne, court guards and a court clerk.

The bus was heading north on First Street shortly after 1 p.m. when it collided with a Toyota Tacoma that was driving south, according to Pittsfield police. 

The court clerk and the driver of the truck were transported to Berkshire Medical Center.

Tyne declared a mistrial after the crash. A spokesman said the judge will set a new trial date on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all