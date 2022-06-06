Mistrial declared in Joseph Thompson's vehicular homicide case after bus carrying jurors crashes in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A bus that was carrying jurors to visit the scene of a fatal 2018 collision was involved in a crash Monday, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial in the case against former Mass MoCA Director Joseph Thompson.

Two people suffered injuries that police said were not life threatening.

Thompson, the longtime director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, was facing a charge of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in the July 20, 2018, crash in which motorcyclist Steven Fortier died.

The jurors were seated to hear the case Monday morning in Central Berkshire District Court, and were loaded into a bus to transport them to the area of Church and Ashland streets in North Adams for an official view of the crash site. Also on board were two assistant district attorneys, two defense lawyers, Judge Jennifer Tyne, court guards and a court clerk.

The bus was heading north on First Street shortly after 1 p.m. when it collided with a Toyota Tacoma that was driving south, according to Pittsfield police.

The court clerk and the driver of the truck were transported to Berkshire Medical Center.

Tyne declared a mistrial after the crash. A spokesman said the judge will set a new trial date on Tuesday.

