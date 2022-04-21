Monterey man arrested after high-speed pursuit on Mass Pike in Boston

BOSTON — A Monterey man was arrested Thursday on several charges after a high-speed pursuit on the Massachusetts Turnpike.
Joseph A. Lyman, 46, is expected to be arraigned on Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.
Troopers attempted to stop the 2019 Kia Sorrento Lyman was driving around 6:50 a.m. on the westbound side of the turnpike after he failed to use a turn signal, according to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police. The vehicle's registration was also expired.
Lyman refused to stop and continued westbound, reaching excessive speeds, police said. His vehicle finally came to a stop in Framingham after hitting a tire deflation device that troopers had put in the road.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Lyman was booked at the state police Weston Barracks on charges of driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, failure to use turn signals and refusing to identify himself to police.