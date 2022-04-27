Multiple state and local agencies are searching for a missing person in portions of Lenox and Lee

LENOX — Multiple units of local and state police were conducting a large-scale search for a missing person on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement released by Lenox Police Chief Stephen E. O’Brien.
Because of a very active investigation, few details were released about the search operation, which began before dawn.
“We are working absolutely diligently with several different partners to come to a good resolution to locating someone,” O’Brien told The Eagle.
No details could be released about the identity of the missing person, he added. In addition, no information was being made public as of mid-afternoon on the geographic area involved, other than southeast Lenox and adjacent portions of Lee.
The search included Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, Massachusetts Environmental Police, the Lenox Fire Department, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Lee Police Department.
Officers from all three shifts of the Lenox PD were involved in the search, O’Brien said. The operation began at around 3 a.m.
This story will be updated.