The murder arraignment of Kelsie Cote, the woman accused of killing her grandmother, is delayed again

PITTSFIELD — The superior court arraignment of a North Adams woman accused of killing her grandmother has been delayed until later this month.
Kelsie Cote's defense lawyer, Kevin Reddington, was sick, so the judge agreed to push the hearing to Thursday, May 18, in Berkshire Superior Court, the district attorney's office said.
The county's top law enforcement official, Berkshire DA Timothy Shugrue, is handling the arraignment, which is a procedural step along the process of Cote being prosecuted for murder in the death of her grandmother last year. The DA's office said that new details will be offered at the hearing.
It's the second time her arraignment was delayed, having initially been scheduled for March.
Kelsie Cote, 27, is accused of killing Doris Cote on Halloween night. Prosecutors said the 74-year-old died after she was attacked in her home. They accuse Kelsie Cote of perpetrating the attack then attempting to clean up the scene.
Kelsie Cote killed her grandmother in a 'violent attack,' prosecutors said. Then she tried to clean up the bloody scene
Kelsie Cote has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, armed assault to murder a person over 60, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 and evidence tampering.