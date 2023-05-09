<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
The murder arraignment of Kelsie Cote, the woman accused of killing her grandmother, is delayed again

Kelsie Cote, of North Adams, is pictured at her first court appearance last year. Her arraignment in Berkshire Superior Court is now scheduled for May 18. 

 BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — The superior court arraignment of a North Adams woman accused of killing her grandmother has been delayed until later this month. 

Kelsie Cote's defense lawyer, Kevin Reddington, was sick, so the judge agreed to push the hearing to Thursday, May 18, in Berkshire Superior Court, the district attorney's office said. 

The county's top law enforcement official, Berkshire DA Timothy Shugrue, is handling the arraignment, which is a procedural step along the process of Cote being prosecuted for murder in the death of her grandmother last year. The DA's office said that new details will be offered at the hearing. 

DA: New facts about killing of North Adams grandmother to be aired next week

It's the second time her arraignment was delayed, having initially been scheduled for March. 

Kelsie Cote, 27, is accused of killing Doris Cote on Halloween night. Prosecutors said the 74-year-old died after she was attacked in her home. They accuse Kelsie Cote of perpetrating the attack then attempting to clean up the scene. 

Kelsie Cote killed her grandmother in a 'violent attack,' prosecutors said. Then she tried to clean up the bloody scene

Kelsie Cote has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, armed assault to murder a person over 60, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 and evidence tampering. 

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

