PITTSFIELD — Investigators say they have identified two additional victims of Conrad Mainwaring, the 69-year-old former Olympic runner for Antigua who has been charged with sexually assaulting boys while working at Camp Greylock in Becket in the 1970s.

A Superior Court grand jury last week indicted Mainwaring on three more counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older and one more count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office said Wednesday in a statement.

State police opened an investigation into Mainwaring after reporter Mike Kessler published an investigative report on ESPN that documented more than 40 years of allegations and complaints that he had sexually abused dozens of boys and young men across the U.S.

The initial investigation identified seven victims who authorities say Mainwaring molested while working as a counselor at the summer camp off Route 20 in Becket from 1975 to 1979. The camp is under new ownership.

The announcement raises to nine the number of people authorities say Mainwaring assaulted, according to Andy McKeever, a spokesman for Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

Mainwaring, a Los Angeles resident and United Kingdom national, now faces 16 counts of indecent assault and battery, including four counts where the victim was younger than 14. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges Aug. 5.

Mainwaring was arrested in January on a fugitive from justice warrant. He was taken into custody as he left a Los Angeles County courthouse for an appearance in a separate case in which authorities said he abused a male athlete he was coaching “under the guise of physical therapy and mental focus training.”

He was brought to Berkshire County to face charges here. He remains held at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction on $200,000 cash bail.

The investigation is ongoing, McKeever said. Potential victims and witnesses can contact investigators using a dedicated phone line: 413-449-5863.

“The State Police continue to work diligently on this case. We thank the victims for their courage to come forward and to inspire others to speak out. To any other victims out there, we will believe you, and we will fight for justice for you," Harrington said in the statement.