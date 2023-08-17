PITTSFIELD — New filings from a defense attorney raise questions about a courthouse break-in and the handling of the investigation into the Pittsfield State Forest killing of Reymon Delacruz-Batista.
The filings from defense lawyer David Pixley pertain to a pair of discovery requests he made on behalf of his client, Timothy McFadden, who is charged with murder along with three others in the December 2021 death of Delacruz-Batista, 32, who prosecutors say was shot execution-style in a parking lot in the Pittsfield State Forest.