Graffiti vandalism at Umpachene Falls in New Marlborough sparks fury and calls for a silent group meditation

NEW MARLBOROUGH — A South County jewel named for a Mohican sachem was defaced by graffiti Monday, sparking fury in the community as well as plans for a silent group meditation Tuesday evening.

Vandals tagged the side of a boulder and a picnic table at Umpachene Falls, a town-owned park that includes the cascading waterfalls where the Umpachene and Konkapot rivers join.

Police Chief Graham Frank said he doesn't yet have any leads, but thinks it's likely "kids" who might also have done the same thing here and at another area in March of last year, but worse.

"We're doing extra patrol checks," he said, noting that the park is on the regular police patrol route.

One town resident, Daniel Alden, saw the graffiti when he went to the park Monday. He posted to Facebook that he is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible. Alden also posted an invitation to a "Silent Group Meditation for the Healing & Protection of Umpachene Falls" Tuesday evening.

The falls are considered sacred, and residents come here to find peace, swim, hike and picnic. Only New Marlborough residents and their guests are officially permitted, but the town has been generous in allowing the wider public to enjoy the falls.

In 2017 Pilobolus, a modern dance troupe, performed at the falls.

Alden's Facebook post stirred anger and sadness over the graffiti.

"Senseless," replied one commenter. Another said: "Hoping that whoever did this will #1 need to pay and clean up what they did #2 learn and appreciate the importance of the indigenous peoples who were here for centuries before us. Connections and lessons are badly needed."

Frank said he believes it might be the same people who ran amuck with spray paint in March 2022. "It seems to be the same designs," Frank said. "They hit it pretty hard going from the information board to the rocks, the old foundations, signs and pretty much tagged everything."

A week or two later, Frank added, he believes the same person or group spray painted an entire mural on the old foundation at the Carroll Mill, a historic ruin of an old newsprint factory that supplied New York City's papers.

He said the town had quite a time scrubbing off the paint, replacing signs and painting over some of the graffiti.

"It's quite intensive," he said, noting that there's no electricity to hook up a power washer. Frank said that Robert Twing, chair of the Umpachene Falls Park Commission, had done quite a bit of the cleaning last year. Twing could not immediately be reached for comment.

Monday's graffiti, Frank added, has not yet been washed off.

The name of the falls and park suggests it bears the memory of Aaron Umpachene, a Mohican leader whose village was in Great Barrington before its people merged with Mohican sachem John Konkapot’s in Stockbridge, according to Berkshires historian Bernard A. Drew, whose narrative about this was published by The Native American Heritage Trail of the Upper Housatonic Valley National Heritage Area and the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians.