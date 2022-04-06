The man convicted in a deadly 1984 North Adams arson has been in prison for 35 years. He wants a new trial

NORTH ADAMS — The man convicted of setting a fire that killed two children and a teen nearly 40 years ago hopes to win a new trial, arguing through pro bono attorneys that scientific advances undercut key evidence against him, including claims about where the horrific blaze began.
William P. Cascone was convicted of setting a 1984 fire at a State Street apartment house in North Adams. Prosecutors claimed he did it out of anger after being asked to leave an all-night party when he was 17.
Three decades later, after reportedly declining three times to be considered for parole, Cascone now waits for the office of the Berkshire District Attorney to answer his defense team’s argument that a new trial is justified.
On Monday, a Superior Court judge gave the DA’s office until Aug. 1 to file its response.
Judge Michael K. Callan declined to grant a motion from attorneys with the Boston College Innocence Program to allow Cascone to leave MCI-Norfolk pending a court decision about a new trial.
The DA’s office did not oppose the Cascone team’s motion, filed Jan. 28, for what’s known as a stay of execution of the sentence. Nonetheless, based on Callan's decision, Cascone will remain imprisoned at least until the court decides whether to grant a new trial.
Charlotte H. Whitmore, a professor at the Boston College Law School and supervising attorney with the B.C. Innocence Program, said their client remains determined to clear his name.
“Mr. Cascone has been incarcerated for 35 years for a crime he did not commit and he will continue to seek justice for his wrongful conviction,” she said by email, in response to a request for comment.
The program has been working on Cascone’s behalf for several years, after an attorney assisting with the case, David J. Grimaldi, approached Cascone with questions about why he declined to be considered for parole. The answer: He reportedly felt he would only be considered for release if he admitted his guilt. Cascone lost an appeal in 1990; the evidence at the center of his request for a new trial was not presented in that appeal.
In a court filing, the district attorney’s office said it needs time to hire an expert in arson science to review the case.
“Mr. Cascone is extremely grateful to District Attorney [Andrea] Harrington for her fair consideration of his claims, and her desire to ensure that justice is done for everyone involved in this tragic case,” Whitmore said.
The DA’s office declined to speak publicly about the Cascone case ahead of a future court hearing.
However, in a March 22 filing, Harrington and Jennifer K. Zalnasky, the office’s chief of appeals, say they are reviewing the case, will tap an outside expert and plan “to fully investigate whether this conviction is fair in light of the claims raised by the defendant.”
“In cases, such as this, when the integrity of a conviction is challenged, it is the obligation and ethical duty of the prosecutor to reexamine the case ... to ensure that the conviction is based on sound evidence and proper legal standards,” the filing states.
A night of horror
The raging fire consumed a dilapidated residential building at 279 State St. just before dawn Oct. 27, 1984, after a night of partying by some tenants. Though many adults in the building were able to flee or jump several stories from windows, the children — including sisters Sandra, 4, and Charlene, 3 — died on an upper floor after an effort to get them out failed. A teen, Brent “Buddy” Tatro, 16, had been sleeping and also perished.
While the girls’ mother, Jeanette Scott, is deceased, relatives of all of the fire victims are aware of Cascone’s pursuit of a new trial, according to people familiar with the case. The DA’s office has spoken with some of the victims' relatives, according to its March 22 filing, “and they have expressed an interest in providing the Court with a statement of their views on this matter.”
Cascone was found guilty of arson and second-degree felony murder. He was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences on the murder counts and received 18-20 years for the arson conviction. He has been imprisoned at MCI-Norfolk since 1995.
Cascone was arrested while serving with the Marine Corps in Asia and was returned to face charges in Berkshire County.
A filing by the B.C. Innocence Program contends the fire did not start where prosecutors said at the time.
“Mr. Cascone’s conviction was based on outdated and faulty arson science and testimony from a biased informant seeking leniency for his son’s pending criminal charges,” the program says in a motion.
The DA’s office concedes the point about shortcomings of the police investigation.
”The fire-scene investigators did not conduct a thorough enough examination to eliminate all potential accidental causes,” Harrington and Zalnasky wrote in their response. “Because this investigation was deficient, these potential accidental causes of this fire cannot reasonably be eliminated.”
The B.C. program claims the jury should have heard testimony that could have raised questions about Cascone’s guilt, including from eyewitnesses who said they saw a man who didn’t resemble Cascone running from the building after the fire broke out around 5 a.m.
What’s more, the program’s request for a new trial contends a prosecutor misstated a defense expert’s testimony during her closing argument.
“At trial, the defense expert testified twenty-one times that he could not determine the point of origin of the fire, yet the prosecutor said seven times in her closing argument that he could,” the program says in a filing. “The repetition of these misstatements created a substantial likelihood of a miscarriage of justice.”
Other arguments
As further grounds for a new trial, the filing says Cascone was deprived of effective legal representation at the trial, citing the finding that while his attorney told jurors they would hear from two eyewitnesses who would cast doubt on his guilt, neither one of those witnesses was called to the stand.
In its motion for a stay of execution of the sentence, the B.C. team argues that its arson expert rejects the state’s theory of how and where the fire began, based in part on a sea change in arson science that became standard just a decade after the incident.
“It is now impossible to determine whether the fire was accidental or incendiary,” the B.C. team says in a court filing.
The original fire investigator rejected the idea that the fire was sparked by discarded “smoking materials.” One B.C. program court document estimates that in the course of the party, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., people smoked 250 cigarettes.
In its motion for a new trial, the program says a “compelling exculpatory witness” would be able to refute the key testimony of a trial witness who claimed to have heard Cascone admit to setting the fire.
The new witness, John Perdue, has provided an affidavit saying that a few weeks after the fire, he was approached by a man who “asked him to falsely implicate [Cascone] by telling police that Perdue heard Bill confess to starting the fire. … The jury never heard anything about Perdue at Bill’s trial.”
The jury at the trial also did not hear from the two eyewitnesses who had been mentioned in the opening argument presented by Cascone’s attorney.
According to the B.C. Innocence Program, those witnesses were Chris Morehouse and Kathy Monette. They had told police, as well as a grand jury, that they saw a man who did not resemble Cascone “fleeing the apartment building as the fire raged.” In the absence of their testimony, jurors were able to conclude, from another witness’ “vague description,” that the man who ran from the building could have been Cascone.
In its filing, the program says that Morehouse and Monette could have provided details that might have raised reasonable doubt about Cascone’s guilt.
“We now know that there were two compelling alternative perpetrators,” the program says in its filing, “who had motive, a history of committing arsons, and who implicated themselves in this crime, but the jury never heard anything about them ….”
In a 2020 affidavit, Morehouse said he would have testified at the 1987 trial, as he did before the grand jury, that the fleeing man did not resemble Cascone. Cascone’s defense team did not interview Morehouse or Monette before or during the trial, according to the B.C. program.
One of the most compelling arguments in the program’s filings is that a man named William Stanley made statements to an investigating trooper and to an assistant district attorney that he had heard a man confess to starting the fire, aided by another man, both of whom are named in the court filing.
Both men had criminal histories, including arson convictions, the filing says, and each had a motive, according to information Stanley provided. One had recently been evicted from the building. The other had been in a relationship with Jeanette Scott, the mother of the two girls who died, until a week before the fire; he was said to be angry that she had begun dating again.
The filing says that Cascone’s defense did not interview Stanley, despite receiving, through pretrial discovery, evidence of his statements regarding the two men.