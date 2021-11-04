New trial set to begin for 2 men in Nick Carnevale shooting

PITTSFIELD — Two suspects in the October Mountain shooting of Nick Carnevale will return to the courtroom Monday — more than a year-and-a-half after the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended their trial.
A mistrial formally was declared March 19, 2020, in the case against Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas as the coronavirus outbreak shuttered courthouses across Massachusetts, just as the trial was nearing its conclusion.
The men were among four defendants accused in the August 2018, shooting, which left Carnevale gravely injured.
Carnevale was 19 at the time he attended a party near Ashley Reservoir in the town of Washington. At some point, he and others tried to leave, but his truck got stuck in mud just as a group, armed with sticks and other pieces of wood, pulled Carnevale from the vehicle and attacked him.
Nieves and Douglas are facing multiple charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
The trial is expected to last about two weeks or so, said Clerk of Courts Deborah Capeless. The jury-selection process might take about two days, and 80 potential jurors have been summonsed.
Both sides will have the opportunity to question the potential jurors and exclude them from serving on the jury. During the previous trial, 16 jurors were seated, 12 of whom would have deliberated the case, with four serving as alternates.
Nieves and Douglas initially were held in pretrial custody, but after the mistrial, both were released with GPS trackers. They were ordered not to have contact with certain players in the case, including Carnevale and Kassidy Tatro, who had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Nieves from 2015 until a few weeks before the party.
Tatro, who was at the scene of the shooting, was one of two witnesses who were granted immunity to testify in the first trial, along with Amy Gates, who apparently was dating Nieves at the time of the shooting.
A motion filed by Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano on Wednesday indicates that if Tatro and Gates invoke their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination, the state likely once again will seek to provide them with immunity in exchange for their testimony.
Two other defendants, Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez and Christopher Frazier, also are being prosecuted under the theory that it was a joint venture among them. Their trial is scheduled to begin in Berkshire Superior Court on May 9, 2022, Capeless said.
Delvalle-Rodriguez, who prosecutors believe fired multiple shots that night, and Frazier also have pleaded not guilty.
After being struck in the head, Carnevale lay in the woods for an hour before first responders were able to get to him, his father has said.
After a long road toward rehabilitation, which included four major surgeries and two procedures treating aneurysms, he slowly has regained the ability to walk, talk and joke with his family.
While the state has described Carnevale’s survival as miraculous, his lifelong doctor identified to The Eagle why he believed Carnevale pulled through — the bullets’ trajectory, and Carnevale’s strength and grit.