New York man faces, kidnapping, aggravated rape charges in Berkshire Superior Court

PITTSFIELD — A New York man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated rape and kidnapping, in connection with offenses alleged last December.
A Berkshire County grand jury has handed up indictments charging Matthew Bernard, 32, of New Lebanon.
Details about the victims and location of the offenses were not available because the police report associated with the case has been impounded.
Court files indicate that the alleged offenses occurred on Dec. 11. Bernard was arrested the same day, and had his initial court appearance in Central Berkshire District Court on Dec. 13.
Bernard pleaded not guilty on Feb. 1 to three counts aggravated rape, one count of kidnapping, one count of kidnapping of a child, one count of intimidation and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, according to court documents.
The indictment moves Bernard's case to Berkshire Superior Court, where more serious cases are tried and the penalties are more severe upon a conviction.
At the request of prosecutors, Bernard was ordered held without the right to bail after a dangerousness hearing. Judge Mark Pasquariello found that Bernard posed a danger to the victim or the community, and ordered him detained for 120 days.