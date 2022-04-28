Pittsfield police continue to investigate shooting of man who crashed en route to the hospital

PITTSFIELD — Police continue to investigate a shooting earlier this week that left an 18-year-old city man critically injured.

Describing the investigation as “fresh, open, and ongoing,” Pittsfield Police Capt. Gary Traversa declined to release any further information.

Police were responding to reports of gunfire at 3 Brierwood Lane around 5 p.m. Tuesday when they were notified that a car had crashed on Pecks Road, and that incident was somehow related to the shooting.

The victim apparently tried to drive himself to Berkshire Medical Center, but crashed on the way, Traversa said. First responders transported the man to the hospital, where he was in “critical but stable condition” on Wednesday.

A second vehicle believed to be linked in some way to the incident was in custody of the police Wednesday.

Traversa declined to provide an update on the victim’s condition, citing public records law, which he said prohibits the police from releasing such information.

“We will provide updates on the investigation at the discretion of the investigators,” he wrote.

Detective Ignacio Matos is the lead investigator on the case and can be reached at 413-448-9705, ext. 576.

The department asks that anyone with information contact the detective bureau (413-448-9705), call the department’s tip line (413-448-9706), or send a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and a message to 847411 (TIP411).