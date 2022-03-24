No one hurt during nine-hour standoff at Pine Valley mobile home park in Cheshire

CHESHIRE — Residents of the Pine Valley mobile home park had to shelter in place for about nine hours while an armed man held police at bay.
Police encountered the man about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday while trying to serve a restraining order, according to Cheshire Police Sgt. Michael Alibozek.
"We had to issue it verbally as the gentleman would not come out," he said. No injuries were reported.
Alibozek declined to identify what sort of weapon the man had, but Channel 13 WNYT news in Albany, N.Y., reported that neighbors said it was a crossbow.
In a post on the police department's Facebook page, residents and visitors in the community between 4th and 2nd avenues were told to shelter in place. "Police have an Active situation in that area," the post read. A new message was posted about 2:30 a.m. giving the all-clear.
"The situation in the trailer park has been resolved, no injuries, everyone is safe to go back home," the post read. "Our thanks for your patience and understanding."
It was not clear how the situation was resolved or whether the man was arrested. No further information was available.