NORTH ADAMS — One man was arrested Tuesday on child sex crime charges.
The man, whose name was not released, is being charged with possession and dissemination of child sexual assault material, according to Police Chief Jason Wood.
City police, state police and the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office made the arrest while they were acting on a search warrant. Authorities got a tip through the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
The case is ongoing, Wood said, and police are not able to release more information "due to the sensitive nature of this investigation."
The man arrested is scheduled to be arraigned in court next week.