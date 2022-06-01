'Not acceptable,' judge tells a Berkshires prosecutor, as a request for new trial nears one-year mark

For a half hour Wednesday, William P. Cascone listened to people talk about his future. He did that from the same place he’s been for 35 years.

In prison.

A pro bono legal team pressed a Berkshire Superior Court judge in a Zoom proceeding to allow Cascone to be released from MCI-Norfolk, as he awaits a hearing on whether he should be granted a new trial.

Cascone was found guilty in 1987 of arson and second-degree felony murder in connection with a North Adams fire that resulted in the deaths of two children and a teenager.

It’s been 11 months since lawyers with the Boston College Innocence Program argued in filings that modern fire science now challenges assumptions used at the time and that Cascone deserves a new trial.

They say the case against him was based on flawed findings on the cause of the 1984 fire that destroyed the State Street apartment house. And then, three years later, the Boston College team says, Cascone’s lawyer failed to provide a proper defense — and even made a mistake that a later Supreme Judicial Court ruling, on a different case, would identify as grounds for a new trial.

Judge Michael K. Callan asked attorneys Wednesday to pin down dates this summer for an evidentiary hearing on whether Cascone will get a new trial.

“Everybody make themselves available in July or August,” Callan said, “because this isn't going to languish any longer.”

Callan could decide far sooner whether to allow Cascone to leave MCI-Norfolk, his home since 1995, to live with his mother in Rowe and to work at a company in Deerfield, both in Franklin County.

Callan took the question under advisement, meaning he could make a decision at any time.

The fire consumed a dilapidated residential building at 279 State St. just before dawn Oct. 27, 1984. It broke out after a night of partying by tenants. Though many adults in the building were able to flee or jump several stories from windows, the children — including sisters Sandra, 4, and Charlene, 3 — died on an upper floor. A teen, Brent “Buddy” Tatro, 16, had been sleeping and also perished.

No opposition

Charlotte H. Whitmore, a professor and supervising attorney with the B.C. Innocence Program, said the request to free Cascone is unopposed.

“The Commonwealth concedes that current standards [for fire investigations] were not used in this case,” she said. “In this case, both parties agree that Mr. Cascone meets all of the legal and the factual requirements for a stay of execution of his sentence while his new trial motion is pending, as it has been for almost a year.”

On Zoom, Cascone’s face could be seen watching on a connection listed as belonging to the Norfolk prison. His mother, Nancy, and a brother, Michael, sat together at another location, also watching.

Callan appeared to show frustration with the prosecution not having made more progress in evaluating the Cascone team’s motion for a new trial, saying “it’s not acceptable” for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office not to be ready to respond to issues raised in the filing of the Cascone case nearly a year ago.

Callan pressed Jennifer K. Zalnasky, chief of appeals for the DA's office, to explain what progress it had made. She said the office has had a fire expert do “an initial review” of the case, but said more work needs to be done.

“Ultimately, our focus is really on the issue being raised on the arson science,” Zalnasky said. She called the case complicated, in part because it is so old. “We’re trying to take our time and do the investigation from scratch,” Zalnasky said.

'Not acceptable'

Callan continued to question the prosecutor. “The problem with that, from where I sit, is that the Commonwealth has joined in the motion for a stay of execution, and yet really, really won't take a position on the merits of the motion for a new trial,” Callan said.

“That’s not acceptable, attorney Zalnasky. For almost a year, you’ve put the court in the situation of having to rule on this,” the judge said.

A representative of the DA’s office declined an invitation to respond to the judge’s criticism. “We are going to limit our comments on the matter to our court filings and hearings while the matter remains pending before the court,” said Andrew McKeever, the office’s spokesman.

As previously reported, the DA’s office agrees with the Boston College team that Cascone’s motion for a new trial meets a key condition: that it stands a reasonable possibility of succeeding.

The judge asked Zalnasky to specify what the office’s own fire expert cited as shortcomings of the investigation presented at the 1987 trial.

Zalnasky said the arson probe “wasn’t necessarily thorough enough.”

Quote “Because I don't have a full report from our expert, I'm not sure I can give you much more detail than that." Jennifer K. Zalnasky, to Judge Michael K. Callan

“They didn't go through some of the remains of the building in enough detail,” she said. “They hadn't taken some photographs. They hadn't brought in heavy equipment to move some of the structure around to see and investigate further.”

“Because I don't have a full report from our expert, I'm not sure I can give you much more detail than that,” Zalnasky said.

Whitmore noted that the standard for the stay of execution of sentence is a "lower threshold than is required for the new trial motion itself."

“Because there's a significant risk that justice was not done in this case, and Mr. Cascone’s release presents no security concerns, justice is not served by Mr. Cascone remaining incarcerated while his new trial motion is pending,” she said.

Cascone was 17 at the time of the fire. He was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences on the murder counts and also received 18 to 20 years for the arson conviction.

He declined several times to be considered for parole, telling an attorney for the BC team that he was unwilling to admit that he intentionally set the fire. He lost an appeal in 1990. Evidence included in the motion last July for a new trial was not presented in that appeal.