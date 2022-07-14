North Adams man on trial in Vermont for alleged sexual assault on teen

BENNINGTON — In a dramatic moment at the Bennington Superior Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon, an underaged victim pointed directly at the seated defendant, identifying him as the man who climbed into her window in the early morning hours in August 2020 and sexually assaulted her while her family slept.
Denzel Lafayette, 23, of North Adams, stands accused of sexual assault without consent of a just-turned 15-year-old after their Facebook friend relationship turned sexual and culminated in a secret plan to meet at 3 a.m. at her father’s Bennington home. Lafayette also faces two other counts — sexual exploitation of a child and using a weapon while committing a crime. He was carrying a pistol when he allegedly climbed inside the teen’s window. All told, Lafayette faces a maximum of 13 years behind bars if convicted on all three charges.
The trial continued Thursday, when the alleged victim was to testify, followed by cross-examination by the defense and the start of the defense’s case.
According to court documents, in the wee hours of a warm August morning in 2020, after meeting the teen on Facebook and becoming chat friends over several weeks — exchanging photos and talking on the Messenger app — Lafayette allegedly was dropped off near the trailer home where the teen lived part-time with her father. Over Messenger, Lafayette and the victim coordinated the eventual meeting to have sex, with Lafayette climbing through her bedroom window so as not to wake her father or grandmother.
A witness who lived next door testified that he’d been awake that night after off-roading with friends. After his friends left, he noticed a black car driving back and forth on the quiet, dead-end road, and an individual exited the car. He called the police, who couldn’t find either the vehicle or the individual.
Later, he heard a noise and noticed the defendant standing outside, and confronted him before alerting the police again. He and the defendant exchanged words, and then the defendant walked off. The witness described the defendant’s distinct clothes, which were later seen on a video sent by Lafayette to the victim, and entered into evidence.
Bennington Police Detective Tony Silvestri detailed his social media Facebook investigation that corroborated the statements coming from the victim, linking recently deleted messages to the defendant showing the chats that turned sexual soon after they began.
The victim’s mother also testified, telling the court that the teen wasn’t allowed to use social media but had found a way to access Facebook through her grandmother’s tablet and her phone’s web browser. Once alerted to what had happened, the mother confronted the defendant through Facebook’s Facetime app.
She testified that Lafayette admitted to what happened, that he knew her age and apologized several times before ending the conversation. Soon after, the family went to the Bennington Police Station to report the crime.
The most dramatic testimony came from the victim herself, who detailed how the online relationship began as an innocent chat and ended with Lafayette climbing through her window to have sex, handing her his gun as he climbed into her bedroom. In often excruciating detail, she described the sexual assault in a barely audible voice, testifying that at one point after they’d had sex, both she and Lafayette heard voices and saw a flashlight shine into her bedroom window. Lafayette started “freaking out,” and asked her to hide in her closet.
When she came back, she told Lafayette he had to leave and that she’d scream if he didn’t. He climbed back out the window, leaving visible footprints outside.
Lafayette forgot a black bandanna he’d been wearing inside the victim’s bedroom, so the victim sent him a photo of the bandanna afterward. Lafayette allegedly told her to keep it. That photo was also entered into evidence, as well as a series of chats on Facebook that were attained through a little-known police portal that Facebook had set up for law enforcement to capture social media content in the case of a crime, even if it is deleted.