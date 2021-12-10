NORTH ADAMS — A suspect in a kidnapping incident has been arrested in Springfield.

The North Adams Police Department said a suspect in a kidnapping case was arrested in Springfield last week.

On Nov. 26, police found an alleged kidnapping victim at the scene of a disturbance, North Adams Police said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Two people were arrested "in connection with the incident," according to police. A third suspect was arrested last week in Springfield on a number of charges including kidnapping for extortion and two counts of possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device, police said.

This story will be updated.