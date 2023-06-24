A North Adams man was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for shooting two people outside the Key West Lounge

PITTSFIELD — At 19 years old, he shot two people outside the Key West Lounge in North Adams.

This week, Paul Douglas Starbird was sentenced to serve up to a dozen years in prison for that crime.

Starbird, now 21, of North Adams, pleaded guilty in Berkshire Superior Court on Thursday to multiple charges, including assault to murder, in connection with the February 2022 shooting, which seriously injured two people.

One of the men was shot in the chest and the leg, and the other man was shot in the leg.