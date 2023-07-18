The attorney for a North Adams man accused of raping a minor is seeking records from the state's child welfare agency

PITTSFIELD — The attorney representing a man accused of sexually assaulting three girls in the early to mid-2000s is seeking records from the state’s child welfare agency.
Edward Gyurasz, 42, is charged alongside his father, Kurt Gyurasz, 65, with multiple offenses including rape of a child with force.
On Monday, Edward Gyurasz’s lawyer, Thomas Glynn, told Judge John Agostini that he is looking for records from the Department of Children and Families regarding the agency’s investigation into allegations of abuse of children that occurred in 2006.
The prosecution has already shared records it has in its possession, said Assistant District Attorney...