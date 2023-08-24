A North Adams man was killed in a crash in Pittstown, NY

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. — A North Adams man was killed and three others were injured Tuesday in a crash in Rensselaer County, according to New York State Police.
David Snow, 41, was heading westbound on Route 7 about 2:20 p.m. when he “veered into oncoming eastbound traffic and sideswiped a commercial vehicle's load, which was a sided mobile home,” police said in a statement.
Snow's vehicle bounced off of the mobile home and into eastbound traffic, striking a Mini Cooper. The occupants, a family of three from New Jersey, were injured, though police did not elaborate on the severity of their injuries.
According to the incident report, the driver of the Mini Cooper was Ana Grimm-Bolle, 50, and the driver of the commercial vehicle was Michael Miltroka, 35, of Indiana.
Pittstown is about 30 miles northwest of Williamstown.
This story may be updated.