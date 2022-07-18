North Adams man is sentenced to probation in death of his disabled brother

PITTSFIELD — A North Adams man will serve two years of probation after pleading guilty to permitting abuse on a disabled person.

Heath Delratez, 47, was also told by a judge in Berkshire Superior Court to begin the process of seeking a new field in which to build a career, as he was working as a personal care assistant.

As part of a plea agreement reached this month with the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, prosecutors dismissed the charge of manslaughter by negligence that was brought against him five years ago.

Delratez entered the plea in connection with the death of his late brother, Lee Delratez, who died at age 40 on Jan. 18, 2015. His brother had been paralyzed as a teenager after a devastating car crash, said defense lawyer Jill Sheldon.

The crash left his brother requiring around-the-clock care from Delratez, his sister and their late mother, she said. He was primarily responsible for checking on his brother during nights and weekends, with additional care being provided by his family members and a visiting nurse.

Delratez was forced to drop out of high school in order to help provide that care, according to Sheldon, and today supports his sister, her children and her disabled husband.

His brother, who had been losing weight, died after he and the rest of the Delratez family caught the flu, she said, quickly worsening his brother's condition.

Sheldon said at a July 11 hearing that Delratez didn’t understand how his brother's condition worsened so quickly, "so he decided to begin to take courses and to become a CNA [certified nursing assistant], so that people can understand what happens to a body when it is in the state of quadriplegic."

The plea agreement will mean Delratez can no longer work as a CNA. But Judge John Agostini ruled that Delratez may continue providing a lower level of care to a client until that client can find a replacement for Delratez.