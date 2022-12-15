State police arrest a man in North Adams on drug and gun charges

NORTH ADAMS — When Massachusetts State Police were serving a warrant in North Adams on drug and firearm charges, they found a gun, cash, and about 33 grams of cocaine.
State Police arrested Kajai Bethea last Friday on drug and firearm charges.
The 23-year-old Springfield man allegedly had a gun illegally and what police suspected was about 33 grams of cocaine.
He was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. He had "numerous" warrants for his arrest, according to State Police.