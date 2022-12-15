<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
State police arrest a man in North Adams on drug and gun charges

gun, cash and suspected drugs

Police report they found a gun, cash, and what they suspected to be around 33 grams of cocaine when they arrested Kajai Bethea.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MASSACHUSETTS STATE POLICE

NORTH ADAMS — When Massachusetts State Police were serving a warrant in North Adams on drug and firearm charges, they found a gun, cash, and about 33 grams of cocaine. 

State Police arrested Kajai Bethea last Friday on drug and firearm charges.

The 23-year-old Springfield man allegedly had a gun illegally and what police suspected was about 33 grams of cocaine.

He was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. He had "numerous" warrants for his arrest, according to State Police.

