North Adams Police arrested two people tied to the seizure of heroin and cocaine. Now they're facing felony trafficking charges

NORTH ADAMS — Two people are facing felony drug trafficking charges after police allegedly found 970 bags of suspected heroin and 52 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Yadiel Martinez, 20, of Springfield, and Ashley Bartosik, 34, of West Stockbridge, were arrested June 9 in connection with the drugs, most of which were found in a duffel bag, according to a police report. The drugs were worth about $10,000.
Police suspect the pair were involved in distributing drugs from an apartment on Mohawk Forest Boulevard and the Williamstown Motel.
Both defendants pleaded not guilty in Northern Berkshire District Court to two counts of felony drug trafficking and a single count of conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Martinez is being held on $10,000 bail after the court denied the state's petition to hold him on dangerousness. Bartosik remains held pending her own dangerousness hearing.