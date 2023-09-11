<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
A North Adams man is facing assault, resisting arrest charges in an altercation with an officer on a bus. The officer is recovering

NORTH ADAMS — A local man is facing assault and other charges after an altercation with police officer on a bus, police said.

Ryan Sweet, of North Adams, was apparently involved with a dispute with another person, according to interim Police Chief Mark Bailey.

The officer, whom Bailey did not identify, responded to a call Saturday about “someone assaulting somebody on the bus,” he said.

“The officer attempted to arrest him, and he did not want to be arrested, so he put on a little fight,” Bailey said. “The officer used some force to make the arrest, and ended up hurting his lip.”

Bailey said the officer has stitches on his lip and is off-duty while he recovers.

Sweet was charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Sten Spinella can be reached at sspinella@berkshireeagle.com or 860-853-0085.

