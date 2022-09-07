<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams police have released a photo of a suspect in the recent Walmart robbery

Surveillance video captured these images of the man who police believe robbed the North Adams Walmart store last month.

NORTH ADAMS — Police have are looking for help identifying someone they believe was involved in a robbery at Walmart in late August.

