North Adams police have released a photo of a suspect in the recent Walmart robbery

Surveillance video captured these images of the man who police believe robbed the North Adams Walmart store last month.
NORTH ADAMS — Police have are looking for help identifying someone they believe was involved in a robbery at Walmart in late August.
North
This is a subscriber exclusive story.
Subscribe today to access this story and all of our stories with 24/7 unlimited access.
Subscribe today. Cancel anytime.
Subscribe now for 99¢
Subscriber Sign In | Return Home
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.