Two people face charges in the wake of a weekend shooting incident in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — North Adams Police have arrested a Chicopee man in a weekend shooting that scattered 9 mm rounds into a State Street building south of downtown.
Late Saturday, just before midnight, North Adams Police responded to a report of gunshots outside 145 State St. Officers found evidence that bullets had penetrated the walls of an upstairs apartment. No one was reported to have been injured.
Witnesses gave police enough information to compile a description of the vehicle involved, allowing authorities to issue a bulletin, according to North Adams Police.
Less than two hours later, police in Adams identified a vehicle matching the description and joined North Adams Police in stopping it early Sunday morning.
Isaiah Calderon, of Chicopee, was held as a result of that stop and faced arraignment Monday in Northern Berkshire District Court on charges including the discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, attempt to commit a crime (breaking and entering), and assault with a dangerous weapon.
“Through information provided from witnesses on scene, along with surveillance video, a male party was taken into custody without incident,” North Adams Police said.
Police Chief Jason Wood said a domestic argument is believed to have been the motive in the shooting.
North Adams Police said they later obtained and executed a search warrant for a home in the city.
A second person, Aaron Chappell, of North Adams, was taken into custody Wednesday as a result of that search, police said. He was expected to be arraigned Friday on six firearms-related violations. They include possession of a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity feeding device for a firearm and possession of a firearm without a required ID card.
Calderon also was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, second offense, and carrying a loaded firearm. Police say he also was linked to two outstanding warrants.