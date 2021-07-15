NEW LEBANON — A New York state trooper shot a person who allegedly pointed a gun at them on Thursday morning.
Police responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on state Route 22 about 10:30 a.m., according to a press release issued by state troopers.
When troopers arrived, the person pointed a "long gun" at the police, and an officer shot the person in the abdomen with a "division issued shotgun."
State police rendered aid to the victim, who was taken to Albany Medical Center. Authorities did not immediately release the person's condition.
No one from the state police was injured.
"The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is available," police said.