<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OCTOBER MOUNTAIN SHOOTING TRIAL

Fate of man who shot Nick Carnevale, and a co-defendant, now rests with the jury

luis delvalle-rodriguez (copy)

Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez listens in Berkshire Superior Court during his trial for the August 2018 shooting of Nick Carnevale at a party in October Mountain State Forest. The case is now with the jury.

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — The fate of two defendants accused in the shooting of Nick Carnevale — including the admitted gunman — is in the hands of the jury.

After six days of testimony in the trial, Judge Maureen Hogan instructed jurors Thursday morning on the law surrounding the charges against Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez and Christopher Frazier.

The men are accused of crimes including armed assault with intent to murder and firearm-armed kidnapping in the August 2018 shooting of Carnevale. 

Prosecutors argued that the men, acting as a joint venture, instigated an assault on Carnevale and his friend Jacob Blanchard at a party near Ashley Lake in October Mountain State Forest.

Delvalle-Rodriguez shot Carnevale from behind as he tried to flee, prosecutors allege. Delvalle-Rodriguez argued that the shooting was justified in defense of himself as others after Carnevale produced a knife during the fight. 

Hogan selected a jury foreperson, then four jurors were randomly selected to serve as alternates. The remaining 12 jurors went into deliberations about 12:20 p.m. 

Jurors were dismissed around 4 p.m., by which point no verdict had been reached. They are due to return to Berkshire Superior Court to resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Friday. 

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all