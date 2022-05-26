Fate of man who shot Nick Carnevale, and a co-defendant, now rests with the jury

PITTSFIELD — The fate of two defendants accused in the shooting of Nick Carnevale — including the admitted gunman — is in the hands of the jury.

After six days of testimony in the trial, Judge Maureen Hogan instructed jurors Thursday morning on the law surrounding the charges against Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez and Christopher Frazier.

The men are accused of crimes including armed assault with intent to murder and firearm-armed kidnapping in the August 2018 shooting of Carnevale.

Prosecutors argued that the men, acting as a joint venture, instigated an assault on Carnevale and his friend Jacob Blanchard at a party near Ashley Lake in October Mountain State Forest.

Delvalle-Rodriguez shot Carnevale from behind as he tried to flee, prosecutors allege. Delvalle-Rodriguez argued that the shooting was justified in defense of himself as others after Carnevale produced a knife during the fight.

Hogan selected a jury foreperson, then four jurors were randomly selected to serve as alternates. The remaining 12 jurors went into deliberations about 12:20 p.m.

Jurors were dismissed around 4 p.m., by which point no verdict had been reached. They are due to return to Berkshire Superior Court to resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Friday.