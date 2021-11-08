Jury selection in October Mountain shooting trial suspended amid concerns over witness

PITTSFIELD — A judge Monday suspended jury selection in the October Mountain shooting case over defense concerns about the credibility of a witness for the prosecution.

A defense attorney for one of the defendants asked for a delay in the case to look further into the witness' involvement in a separate home invasion case. The attorney suggested that prosecutors failed to disclose information about the witness, Jacob Blanchard, and why they chose not to charge him in that incident.

"I'm greatly concerned about the nature of bias in this case, particularly his testimony," said Judge John Agostini, who suggested that the information would be relevant to determining whether Blanchard received "special treatment" in the home invasion case.

Agostini was expected to rule at 4 p.m. on the request for a one-week continuance, and lay out next steps for the trial.

Jury selection had been set to begin Monday morning in the case against Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas, who are charged in the August 2018 shooting of Nick Carnevale. But, the proceeding was suspended after new information was presented to the court about Blanchard, who Douglas' attorney, Dale Bass, said was one of the prosecution's "key witnesses."

Blanchard was in a pickup next to Carnevale at the time of the assault, Bass said, calling it "the most crucial point in the allegations" against his client.

Prosecutors failed to disclose allegations that Blanchard participated in the home invasion, which also was in 2018, Bass said Monday. He cited a recent motion in that case, which is pending in Superior Court.

According to documents filed in that case by defense lawyer Joshua Hochberg, Blanchard admitted to police that he was "present during the home invasion" but did not enter the home. Blanchard never was charged in the incident.

But, Hochberg said the victims in the home invasion alleged that Blanchard did participate, and he questioned the prosecution's decision.

"Despite the strength of the evidence indicated that Mr. Blanchard committed this crime of home invasion and robbery," Hochberg wrote, "the defense asserts that the Commonwealth is seeking to protect his credibility as a witness in the 'October Mountain shooting' cases."

Citing Hochberg's assertion, Bass on Monday said the government "made the decision, apparently, to disregard the witnesses to the home invasion that identified Mr. Blanchard as a participant and decided not to prosecute him, and we believe that goes to bias and prejudice with respect to the commonwealth and that particular witness."

The prosecutor in that case, Assistant District Attorney Andrew Giarolo, in a September 2020 letter, said Blanchard was not charged in that home invasion case "due to officers' belief that Blanchard left the scene before any criminal activity occurred."

"Neither officer was influenced by any investigator on the [October] Mountain shooting case to refrain from charging Blanchard in order to assist in any way the shooting investigation," Giarolo added.

Hochberg provided the letter to Bass and Joseph Hardy, Nieves' defense lawyer, on Monday morning. Both defense lawyers said the document was not disclosed previously during the course of discovery in the October Mountain case.

"This is the first I'm hearing about the fact that Mr. Blanchard potentially was not prosecuted in a major case," said Hardy, who joined Bass' motion to continue for one week.

Blanchard was on the prosecution's witness list during Nieves' and Douglas' first trial, in March 2020, which ended in a mistrial amid the coronavirus outbreak. Bass said prosecutors had planned to use Blanchard's testimony to "go out with a bang" in their case against the two men.

While neither Nieves nor Douglas is believed by prosecutors to have pulled the trigger of the gun that gravely injured Carnevale, they are two of four defendants being charged with assault to murder under the theory that they acted in a "joint venture."

Agostini said that in order to move forward with the October Mountain shooting trial, the parties needed all the information about Blanchard.

“If we misfire on this decision we’re going to be trying this again," the judge said. "It's that important a decision. Here’s a witness that was in the truck [and] has very important information. He was involved in another event where the police said, 'We don’t think we have enough here.' Again, not exonerating him. To me, that is a major, major problem. If we go forward on that, you’re giving them the keys to have a reversal.”