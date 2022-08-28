<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Olde Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough struck by fire Sunday morning; owner hopes to reopen within days

Fire crews from Lanesborough and neighboring towns work to ensure that a Sunday morning fire at the Olde Forge Restaurant is fully out. 

LANESBOROUGH — A shed and deck at the Olde Forge Restaurant caught fire Sunday morning, sending flames and dark smoke up the back of the building in full view of traffic on Route 7.

