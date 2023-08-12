One airlifted with life-threatening injuries after crash on Merrill Road in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — One person was airlifted to Albany, N.Y., with life-threatening injuries after a Saturday afternoon crash on Merrill Road.
At approximately 1 p.m., the Pittsfield Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department and County Ambulance responded to the crash near 635 Merrill Road. According to a release from PPD, A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck operated by Mark Papkey, 52, of Pittsfield was traveling northbound when it collided with a southbound 2006 Subarau Forester driven by Parkpoom Seesangrit, 34, also of Pittsfield.
Seesangrit's