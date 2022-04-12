One man held, one man released in Pittsfield drugs and weapons case

PITTSFIELD — One of the men accused of distributing drugs using a Clinton Avenue apartment has been ordered held without the right to bail while another has been released to await trial on home confinement.

Ryan Henault, 24, and Noah Lewis, 18, were arrested on Thursday after police executed search warrants at their separate apartments, each located at 46 Clinton Ave.

The pair had been targeted in a monthslong investigation into heroin distribution in Pittsfield by a state police narcotics unit and the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force.

Authorities believed Henault and Lewis were storing heroin and money in their separate 46 Clinton Ave. apartment units, according to a police report.

Investigators seized about 30 grams of suspected cocaine, 24 grams of suspected heroin, two loaded .38 caliber revolvers and assorted ammunition after conducting a search of Lewis' apartment, according to court documents.

A loaded .22 caliber pistol and assorted ammunition, as well as "assorted pills suspected to be narcotics," were found in Henault's apartment.

Lewis was in his apartment when police arrived and was arrested. Henault was picked up outside his mother's house on Francis Avenue.

During a recent dangerousness hearing, prosecutors and defense lawyer Joseph Brava stipulated that Lewis was dangerous, but agreed to conditions of pretrial release they believe will ensure public safety, according to court documents

Judge Mark J. Pasquariello on Thursday agreed to release Lewis to home confinement with a GPS and under conditions that he stay free of drugs and alcohol and checks in with probation three times a week.

At a dangerousness hearing on Tuesday, defense lawyer Vincent Bongiorni argued in favor of Henault's release from custody, asking the judge to impose the same release conditions that Lewis received.

But Pasquariello agreed with Assistant District Attorney Stuart Weissman's motion seeking to hold Henault without the right to bail before trial.

He noted that Lewis only had a juvenile record, while Henault had previously been found guilty as an adult of conspiracy and drug possession with intent to distribute charges.

Lewis has pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court to charges of cocaine and heroin or fentanyl trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of improper storage of a firearm, and receiving stolen property under $1,200. He is scheduled for a hearing to discuss the appointment of counsel on Friday.

Henault has pleaded not guilty to possession of a Class E narcotic, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm by a person with a violent crime or drug conviction and improper storage of a firearm. He is due back in court on May 13.