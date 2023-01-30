Man injured in shooting at Zen's Pub in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A city man was injured Friday night in a shooting at Zen’s Pub.
The man, whose name was not released, suffered a single gunshot wound, and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Police Department. He was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.
Police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. Friday for a disturbance involving multiple people at the pub, 303 Tyler St. There was also a report of a round being fired from a gun, but the city's gunshot detection system —ShotSpotter — did not pick up any gunshots.
Officers at the scene found blood and a discarded firearm a short distance away.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Civello at 413-448-9700, extension 522. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).