One person injured after three-vehicle crash at Whitney's Farm Market and Garden Center

Red and blue emergency lights

Members of the Massachusetts State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash that injured one person in front of Whitney’s Farm Market and Garden Center in Cheshire on Sunday.

One person was transported away from the scene by a Lanesborough ambulance with injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene. Authorities present said it was a minor motor vehicle accident. The farm is located at 1775 S. State Road in Cheshire. 

The crash briefly caused traffic to be diverted off Route 8 as officers assessed the scene. The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

Matt Martinez

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle.

