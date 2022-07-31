One person injured after three-vehicle crash at Whitney's Farm Market and Garden Center

Members of the Massachusetts State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash that injured one person in front of Whitney’s Farm Market and Garden Center in Cheshire on Sunday.
One person was transported away from the scene by a Lanesborough ambulance with injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene. Authorities present said it was a minor motor vehicle accident. The farm is located at 1775 S. State Road in Cheshire.
The crash briefly caused traffic to be diverted off Route 8 as officers assessed the scene. The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m.