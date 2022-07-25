Child revived after being found unresponsive in Onota Lake in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Authorities and bystanders worked to revive an 8-year-old child at Onota Lake late Sunday afternoon after the youth was found unresponsive in the water.
Members of the Pittsfield Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department and County Ambulance took over CPR efforts that were started by civilians after the child was recovered near the public beach at Burbank Park.
Authorities responded just before 5 p.m.
The child was transported from the scene to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield and then to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for further treatment.
The child's condition was last listed as stable, according to a press release. The child's gender was not identified by authorities, but a person at the beach said the child is a girl.
Anyone with information on the incident can reach the detective handling the case by calling the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700, Ext. 582.
This story will be updated.