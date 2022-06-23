Opening statements are set for Friday in the murder trial of J.C. Chadwell in the fatal 2017 shooting of Paul Henry

PITTSFIELD — Opening statements are expected Friday in the trial of J.C. Chadwell, who is accused in the 2017 killing of Paul Henry.

Chadwell is accused of shooting Henry over an argument, which turned physical, that the men had in 2012 about money that Henry apparently owed Chadwell. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and carrying a firearm without a license.

Henry was found dead with a gunshot wound to his chest during a large Fourth of July block party on John Street. A witness reported seeing the men facing each other, then hearing a gunshot before Henry grabbed the area of his stomach and fell to the ground, and Chadwell ran into nearby Durant Park, police said.

At an interview with police in late July a few weeks after the incident, Chadwell denied being involved in the shooting and said he left the party before it happened.

He was arrested in February 2018, and has been held in custody without the right to bail. He is being represented by defense lawyers Brian E. Murphy and Sean M. Smith.

The defense has moved to introduce evidence to the jury that a third party is responsible for the crime, a move the Berkshire District Attorney's Office is opposing on the grounds that it is too speculative, according to court records. The matter was taken under advisement by Judge Jane Mulqueen, who is presiding over the trial.

Special prosecutor Brett Vottero is prosecuting the case with Assistant District Attorney Amy Winston.

Jury selection wrapped up Thursday in Berkshire Superior Court. Both sides are scheduled to offer opening arguments Friday afternoon, then the prosecution is set to begin calling witnesses, including a medical examiner.

The trial will pick back up with a half-day of proceedings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, followed by a full day from 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Mulqueen told jurors Thursday that more information about trial scheduling will be provided next week.