Opening statements in the October Mountain State Forest shooting trial pushed to Monday

PITTSFIELD — Opening statements in the trial of two men accused in the October Mountain State Forest shooting of Nick Carnevale have been pushed to Monday.

Openings had been scheduled for Friday, but were delayed until after the weekend because Judge Maureen Hogan had an unexpected family emergency, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

Proceedings in the trial of Christopher Frazier and Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez will begin about 9 a.m. Monday, the clerk's office said.

Both men are charged with offenses in connection with the August 2018 incident at the Ashley Reservoir. Carnevale was shot twice in the head and suffered serious injuries.

They face charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and armed kidnapping.

Delvalle-Rodriguez, who has been held in pretrial custody and is accused of pulling the trigger, faces additional charges of carrying a firearm without a license and possessing a large-capacity firearm in commission of a felony.

Jury selection wrapped up on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas, were found guilty earlier this year of charges related to the shooting, and were sentenced to up to 25 years in state prison and four years in prison, respectively.