Opening statements expected Friday in October Mountain shooting trial

PITTSFIELD — Jury selection in the case of two defendants on trial for the 2018 shooting of Nick Carnevale is expected to wrap up Thursday.

After two additional jurors were selected on Wednesday, the court is now two people shy of empaneling a 16-member jury.

The jurors will deliberate in the case of defendants Christopher Frazier and Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, who are two of four men who faced charges in connection with the August 2018 shooting of Carnevale, who was shot twice in the head and critically injured as he tried to leave a party at the October Mountain State Forest.

Opening statements in the case are expected in Berkshire Superior Court on Friday. Delvalle-Rodriguez is represented by defense lawyer Alfred Chamberland and Frazier is represented by Patrick Goodreau. Both men have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in connection with the incident.

Delvalle-Rodriguez's defense is expected to argue that his actions were justifiable as he sought to defend others who were allegedly "in the process" of being stabbed by Carnevale, according to a preliminary version of a proposed statement of facts.

In court on Wednesday, Chamberland said Delvalle-Rodriguez was moved to lockup in Berkshire County. He was previously being held in custody in Hampden County.

Chamberland said the transfer was done without him being notified, and said Delvalle-Rodriguez's court documents were left behind in Hampden County. Judge Maureen Hogan indicated phone calls would be made in order to facilitate the transfer of those items back to Delvalle-Rodriguez.