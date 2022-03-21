PITTSFIELD — Opening statements are slated to begin today in the trial of two defendants accused of shooting Nick Carnevale at October Mountain.
Jury selection in the trial of defendants Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas wrapped up Monday in Berkshire Superior Court.
Carnevale was shot at the Ashley Reservoir in the early morning of Aug. 21, 2018, after his vehicle was surrounded by a group that included Nieves, Douglas and two other co-defendants, Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez and Christopher Frazier.
Carnevale, then 19, was pulled from the truck then shot twice in the head, prosecutors say. Prosecutors allege Delvalle-Rodriguez pulled the trigger, but all four men are being charged together under a theory that they were accomplices in the assault.