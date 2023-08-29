<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Oral arguments scheduled in appeal of case involving foster parents of late infant

ARRAIGNMENTCOUPLE-6.jpg (copy) (copy)

Matthew Tucker is arraigned in April 2021 in Berkshire Superior Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child related to the death of an infant. A local judge dismissed the case, which is on appeal with the state's highest court. Oral arguments will be heard in October.  

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

Oral arguments have been scheduled in prosecutors' attempt to reinstate charges against two Adams foster parents accused of manslaughter in an infant's death.  

Lawyers involved in the ongoing appeal of the case involving Matthew Tucker and Cassandra Barlow-Tucker will argue before the Supreme Judicial Court on Oct. 4. The couple was indicted in Berkshire Superior Court under former District Attorney Andrea Harrington on charges of involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the death of Kristoff Zenopolous on Feb.

