Snowmobile crash claims life of young Otis resident, Jack O’Brien

Family and friends are mourning a young Otis man killed in a snowmobile accident last week in New York state.
Jack O’Brien, 20, died Thursday when the snowmobile he was riding left a groomed trail in a region of the western Adirondacks and struck trees, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Firtion-Adams Funeral Service in Westfield, with a funeral at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home followed by a private burial.
The obituary for O’Brien refers in general terms to the accident, saying O’Brien “passed away unexpectedly while doing something he loved.”
Joshua J. Adams of the funeral home said the family chose not to specify the cause of death in the obituary.
O'Brien attended Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington, where he was a football standout.
According to the sheriff’s office, O’Brien was riding behind two other snowmobiles driven by friends. When they noticed he wasn’t keeping up just before midnight, they returned and found that he had crashed while trying to negotiate a curve.
O’Brien was pronounced dead at the scene, about 4 miles from a plowed road in the town of Montague. One emergency vehicle was able to reach the site.
An investigator with the office said O’Brien’s death is the seventh involving snowmobile crashes this winter season in the county, topping a previous season record of four deaths.
An investigation into the accident remains open, a spokesman said, pending toxicology reports.
The Lewis County area is popular with snowmobilers drawn to its extensive trail network, which in winter can receive as much as 25 feet of lake-effect snow. The county is southeast of Watertown, N.Y. The site of the accident, near the junction of Flat Rock and Poor roads, is between the Grant Powell Memorial and Lesser Wilderness state forests and east of the Tug Hill Plateau.