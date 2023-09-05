Berkshire District Attorney explains decision behind the complex death case of Mark Bednarz

Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue provided more insight into the death of a 56-year-old man who broke into a home and fought the homeowner in Adams in February.
In June, the DA’s office said the autopsy on Mark Bednarz showed he died of an overdose of drugs in his system and from “mechanical asphyxia.”
The medical examiner’s report pointed to “complications of acute fentanyl intoxication” and recent cocaine use.
The explanation behind the asphyxia was not detailed in the medical examiner’s report.
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office says it will not bring charges in the death of Mark Bednarz
In a recent Eagle interview, Shugrue was asked about that and he responded that the mechanical asphyxia was likely from chest compressions used in attempts to resuscitate Bednarz.
Bednarz and the homeowner, 73-year-old Thomas Granger, fought for 30 minutes. At a lull in the fight, Granger called 911.
First responders arrived with an automated external defibrillator, a machine that sends an electric pulse to restore the heart’s rhythm. The machine also analyzes whether a patient is in a condition to receive the shock. Multiple times, the AED recommended against it because Bednarz’s condition was poor.
Instead, authorities used applied chest compressions — a key part of CPR — to keep blood flowing to vital organs until a regular heartbeat returned.
Bednarz died at the hospital Feb. 10, one day after the break-in and fight.
After the autopsy, the DA’s Office said it would not seek charges against Granger who came home to find Bednarz breaking into his safe.
“It could’ve been the weight of the guy on top of him too, but I don’t think so, I think it was the chest compressions,” Shugrue said.
In essence, Bednarz died of a drug overdose, coupled with the side-effects from attempts to save his life.
Bednarz used drugs heavily and regularly throughout his life, according to close friends.
Still, the explanation and autopsy results gave no closure to the situation for those close friends.
Meg Brooks, Bednarz’s ex-fiancée, said she didn't understand why the report on his cause of death didn't include the fact that he was struck with a bat. But it was not a full-sized baseball bat. It was a small, souvenir-style one, Shugrue clarified in The Eagle interview.
Skyler Brooks, Meg's son, viewed Bednarz as a friendly stepfather figure.
“I saw him in the critical care unit at BMC; I saw what he looked like," Skyler said. "I saw very clear evidence of blunt force trauma to the head."
“As soon as he entered his home, the homeowner picked up a small, souvenir sized bat that was near the door, and proceeded further into the residence,” the statement said. “He walked into a room which contained his gun safe and discovered Mr. Bednarz, attempting to drill into the safe. Despite being armed with the small bat, the homeowner decided not to hit Mr. Bednarz.”
Granger’s presence startled Bednarz who reacted by threatening Granger with the power drill he was using.
“I knew the DA would not prosecute … because Mark isn't a person to them,” Meg Brooks said. “It's just the way this world is.”